SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of SVB Financial Group worth $30,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $223.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.36 and its 200 day moving average is $383.99. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $204.37 and a 12 month high of $755.00.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

