GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of GameStop worth $29,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GME. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in GameStop by 3,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GME opened at $27.60 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $63.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of -0.42.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

