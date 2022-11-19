Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,064,880,000 after purchasing an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 533,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $298.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.46 and a 200-day moving average of $270.77. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

