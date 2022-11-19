Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 107,666 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of OGE Energy worth $30,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 182,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 112.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 276,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

