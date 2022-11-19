Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.52% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $30,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $960,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth $318,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH stock opened at $112.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $97.44 and a 52-week high of $136.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18.

