Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $31,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

WOOF opened at $9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

