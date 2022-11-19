Cerity Partners LLC Invests $502,000 in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth $31,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at about $967,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.00) to GBX 180 ($2.12) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.35) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.47) to GBX 230 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($2.94) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Company Profile

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.