Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,146 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Lantheus worth $31,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,663,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,879,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,813,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lantheus by 127.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LNTH. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $3,522,242.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,897.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 3,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $179,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,991.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,098 shares of company stock worth $5,054,679. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

