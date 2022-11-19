Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.82 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $30,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rogers by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Rogers by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rogers by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 16,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

ROG stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

