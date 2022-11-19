Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Lamar Advertising worth $30,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

