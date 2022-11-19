Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 65,768 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of CF Industries worth $30,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 21.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 223,606 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average is $98.24.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

