Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.57 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $30,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 64,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $712,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,093,000 after buying an additional 235,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

APTV opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.76. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $177.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

