Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.99 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190,607 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $29,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 60,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,273,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX opened at $54.73 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

