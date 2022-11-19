Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 918.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,417 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Telefónica by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 381,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 15.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 320,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 61.3% during the second quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 53,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 368.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 2,002.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.02) to €4.10 ($4.23) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Telefónica from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.70 ($2.78) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.23) to €4.20 ($4.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

