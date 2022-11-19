Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.41.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $138.73 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

