Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,351 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 280.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,254.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.