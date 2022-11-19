Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ GH opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $111.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

