Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,034 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,034 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of City by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of City by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of City by 0.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,906.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $688,906.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $156,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,516.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,843. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

City Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

City stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. City Holding has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $103.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

