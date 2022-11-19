Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

KEYS stock opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

