Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,462 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 583,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 31.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 26.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.31. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

