Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $272.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.54 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $862.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HubSpot from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

HubSpot Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.