13,883 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,808.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 797,871 shares of company stock valued at $29,202,589. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

