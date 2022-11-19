Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 774,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after buying an additional 67,745 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,390,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,046,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in TC Energy by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 460,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after buying an additional 79,345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.95%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

