Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.9 %

Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

