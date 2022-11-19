Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $311.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $324.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.22.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,872 shares of company stock valued at $53,802,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

