Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,807 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in National Vision by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in National Vision by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of National Vision by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,126,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,099,000 after buying an additional 143,798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

National Vision Trading Up 0.6 %

National Vision Company Profile

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.02 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 1.51.

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.