Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,318,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,818,000. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 227,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMF stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.04.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

