Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

