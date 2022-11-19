Cerity Partners LLC Invests $600,000 in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $126,000. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sasol during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $17.19 on Friday. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.