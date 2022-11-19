Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Down 3.1%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 264,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 273,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Defiance Silver Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.30 million and a P/E ratio of -8.61.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 million.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

