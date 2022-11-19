US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.60.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of US Foods

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 26.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 130.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 69.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.