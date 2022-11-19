Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.74.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU stock opened at $347.85 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $478.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.53.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

