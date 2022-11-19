Susan J. Li Sells 4,702 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $297.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Edward Jones lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Huber Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.64.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

