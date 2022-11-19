Nicholas Clegg Sells 6,019 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $112.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.46. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $353.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $163,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,039,000 after purchasing an additional 282,953 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Company Profile

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

