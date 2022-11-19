Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.83. China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 77.07% and a negative net margin of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

