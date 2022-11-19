Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,358 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 15,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $181.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day moving average of $146.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $187.88.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

