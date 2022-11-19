Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,057,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 39.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus reduced their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

ILMN opened at $220.56 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.10.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.