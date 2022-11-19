Cerity Partners LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

About Waters

Shares of WAT stock opened at $321.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.56. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $375.24.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.