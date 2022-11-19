iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after buying an additional 2,985,527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after purchasing an additional 390,510 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

