Cerity Partners LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of RHS stock opened at $170.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $182.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.30 and a 200-day moving average of $166.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

