Cerity Partners LLC Has $575,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 432.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Shares of DXCM opened at $113.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $163.51.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

