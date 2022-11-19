Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $18,214,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.41. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Methanex Company Profile

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.