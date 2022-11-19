Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,857 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 228,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TU opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $27.50.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 90.35%.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.94.

About TELUS

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.