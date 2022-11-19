Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of E. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 138,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in ENI by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 36,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ENI by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on E shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.54) to €15.80 ($16.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.07) to €19.00 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

