Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 2,699 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,927,000 after purchasing an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 949.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,215,000 after buying an additional 590,114 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in DTE Energy by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 748,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,946,000 after buying an additional 302,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

