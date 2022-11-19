WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $553,000 Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,634,000 after purchasing an additional 831,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

NNN stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

