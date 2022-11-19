Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 263.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 1.5 %

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

NYSE HI opened at $48.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

