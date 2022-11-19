Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Position Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Precigen were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,761,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 76,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,530.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,114,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 439,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 817,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $407.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities upped their target price on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Precigen in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

In other Precigen news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares in the company, valued at $117,855.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

