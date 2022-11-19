United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Up 2%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 149,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,766,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

UMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 66,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

