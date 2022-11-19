United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Up 2%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 149,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,766,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
UMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
