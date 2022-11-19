Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

